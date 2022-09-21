Smashing Pumpkins debut new song ‘Empires’ at Chicago gig

Smashing Pumpkins played a gig in Chicago last night (September 20) and debuted a brand new song – listen to ‘Empires’ below.

‘Empires’ will appear on the band’s new three-part “rock opera” album, ‘ATUM’, which was announced yesterday and previewed by first single ‘Beguiled’.

Following on from 2020’s ‘CYR’, the forthcoming 33-song album serves as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).

Listen to the live debut of ‘Empires’ below.

Speaking to NME about the new record, Billy Corgan said: “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022… [Laughs] you’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

While ‘Beguiled’ feels like a bold statement of intent, Corgan admitted that there were “probably about seven other songs” that could’ve been used to introduce fans to the ambitious ‘ATUM’ era.

“With 33 songs, I was sort of Switzerland on the whole thing,” he told NME. “I really didn’t get too caught up in what everybody would want. And what was nice was that everybody seemed to want the same track. So if that represents the record for them, then great. But there’s so much music.”

Tomorrow (September 22), Smashing Pumpkins will play a free show at New York City’s Irving Plaza, serving as a warm-up for their forthcoming North American tour with Jane’s Addiction.

Smashing Pumpkins will officially kick their tour off at the American Airline Center in Dallas, Texas on October 2. From there, they’ll make their way across the United States and Canada, wrapping up on November 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They’ll be joined by Jane’s Addiction for the whole run, as well as Poppy and Meg Myers on select dates. Tickets are available here.