Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan announces new solo album

He also revealed that the new Smashing Pumpkins album will "be out soon enough"

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has announced he has a new solo album on the way.

Read more: 50 geeky facts about Smashing Pumpkins

Titled ‘Cotillions’, the 17-track album will arrive on November 22 via his own Martha’s Music label. Like his 2017 effort ‘Ogilala’, it will be released under his full name, William Patrick Corgan.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Corgan said his forthcoming album is “from my heart.” He also talked about how technology has influenced the way in which an artist can reach their fans today.

“There is a reason I trust you, the people who support me day in and day out, to decide whether or not my efforts are worthy,” he wrote. “We live in a different world now, where an artist can speak directly to you without the filter of mass media shaping your heart and opinions before you’ve even had a chance to decide whether this music speaks to you. And this is absolutely an album from my heart.”

Adding that the upcoming Smashing Pumpkins album will “be out soon enough,” which follows last year’s ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’, he then thanked fans for their support to be able to “make moments like this possible.”

See Corgan’s post below:

‘Cotillions’ track listing:

01 ‘To Scatter One’s Own’

02 ‘Hard Times’

03 ‘Jubilee’

04 ‘Fragile, The Spark’

05 ‘Cotillions’

06 ‘Faithless Darlin’’

07 ‘Colosseum’

08 ‘Martinets’

09 ‘Buffalo Boys’

10 ‘Dancehall’

11 ‘Cri de Coeur’

12 ‘Like Lambs’

13 ‘Rider’

14 ‘Apologia’

15 ‘Neptulius’

16 ‘6+7’

17 ‘Anon’

Meanwhile, Billy Corgan has praised Greta Van Fleet, the Michigan band whose music has been said to be heavily indebted to Led Zeppelin.

During one of the Smashing Pumpkin frontman’s Instagram Q&As, a person asked the alt-rock legend if he was a fan of the band, whose debut album ‘Anthem Of The Peaceful Army’ was released last year.