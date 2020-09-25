Smashing Pumpkins have today shared two new songs – ‘Confessions of a Dopamine Addict’ and ‘Wrath’ – you can listen to the songs below.

The two songs are taken from their upcoming eleventh studio album, ‘CYR’, which is set for release on November 27.

The 20-track full-length double album was produced by frontman Billy Corgan and recorded in Chicago. The album will feature founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin alongside Corgan and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

You can listen to the two new tracks here:

After teasing an impending announcement with countdown clocks last month, Smashing Pumpkins returned with new singles ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour of Love’.

Both songs marked the first new music from the alt-rock icons since 2018 album ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’, which saw frontman Corgan reunite with former bandmates Iha and Chamberlin.

Earlier this year, Corgan revealed that he and the band had 21 songs ready to go for a “pretty different” album. He later confirmed that sessions had begun in Nashville, and said the record would be arriving at some point in 2020.

Back in May, the band’s guitarist Jeff Schroeder revealed that Corgan was working on two separate Smashing Pumpkins albums.

Speaking about the first new album earlier this year, Corgan said: “This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.”

In a four-star review of ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright’ back in 2018, NME described the album as “a showcase of songcraft that’s allowed to breathe and reveal itself. Bring on volume two. The dream lives on.”