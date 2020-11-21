Smashing Pumpkins share new tracks ‘Purple Blood’ and ‘Dulcet In E’

Smashing Pumpkins have shared two new tracks, ‘Purple Blood’ and ‘Dulcet In E’ – you can listen to them below.

The new tracks are the latest preview of the alt-rock icons’ forthcoming 11th album ‘CYR’, which is due to arrive next Friday (November 27).

‘Purple Blood’ and ‘Dulcet In E’ follow last month’s ‘Ramona’ and ‘Wyttch’, as well as the previously released tracks ‘Anno Satana’ and ‘Birch Grove’, ‘Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict’ and ‘Wrath’, and lead tracks ‘Cyr’ and ‘The Colour Of Love’.

‘CYR’ will follow the band’s 2018 record ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.’, which was produced by Rick Rubin and saw frontman Billy Corgan reunite with former bandmates James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

You can listen to the new tracks below.

‘CYR’ will be available on all digital platforms, as well as special orchid colour standard vinyl, exclusive limited edition purple marble vinyl, plus a limited edition collector’s ‘CYR’ deluxe box set, featuring exclusive black-ice vinyl, a photo-book, art prints and posters – you can pre-order the album here.

See the tracklist for ‘CYR’ below:

1. ‘The Colour Of Love’

2. ‘Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict’

3. ‘CYR’

4. ‘Dulcet In E’

5. ‘Wrath’

6. ‘Ramona’

7. ‘Anno Satana’

8. ‘Birch Grove’

9. ‘Wyttch’

10. ‘Starrcraft’

11. ‘Purple Blood’

12. ‘Save Your Tears’

13. ‘Telegenix’

14. ‘Black Forest, Black Hills’

15. ‘Adrennalynne’

16. ‘Haunted’

17. ‘The Hidden Sun’

18. ‘Schaudenfreud’

19. ‘Tyger, Tyger’

20. ‘Minerva’

Last month, Smashing Pumpkins announced a sequel album to ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ and ‘Machina/The Machines of God’, as well as plans for anniversary shows.

Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Billy Corgan has opened up about the time he saw Eddie Van Halen play at his studio.