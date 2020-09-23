Smashing Pumpkins to celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘Mellon Collie’ with new clothing line

Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new clothing line collaboration to mark the 25th anniversary of their third album, ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’.

READ MORE: Smashing Pumpkins talk to NME about friendship and fighting their own myth

Released in October 1995, Billy Corgan and co’s third studio effort contains the singles ‘1979’, ‘Tonight, Tonight’, ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’ and ‘Thirty-Three’.

In celebration of the record’s impending quarter-century milestone, the Pumpkins have launched a new line in partnership with skatewear brand HUF, which will be available from tomorrow (September 24).

Advertisement

“Our Smashing Pumpkins collab pays tribute to the Mellon Collie album on its 25-year anniversary and pulls inspiration from some of SP’s most influential work throughout the 90s,” HUF said in a statement.

The collection includes a button-up top based on ‘Tonight Tonight’, a ‘Bullet…’ Long Sleeve Tee, a Mellon Collie Skate Deck and an Infinite Sadness Tote Bag, all of which feature the ‘star girl’ and collaged victorian art as seen on the official ‘Mellon Collie…’ cover.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a vintage ‘Zero’ mechanic jacket, as well as socks and a guitar pick collection boasting a Smashing Pumpkins logo hand-drawn by Billy Corgan. Check out the images in the posts below.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Billy Corgan discussed his hopes to embark on a 25th anniversary live tour for ‘Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness’, although the coronavirus crisis is likely to have halted any potential plans.

Meanwhile, Smashing Pumpkins are set to release a new double album, ‘Cyr’, on November 27. Comprised of 20 tracks, it will mark the group’s first full-length project since 2018’s ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1’.