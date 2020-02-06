Smashing Pumpkins to open for Guns N’ Roses during tour

Smashing Pumpkins have been announced as the main support for Guns N’ Roses on a select number of dates this year.

Billy Corgan and co. will open for the veteran rock band’s dates in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C., East Rutherford, and Boston across July.

The news follows Guns N’ Roses adding more dates across the pond including at Glasgow Green during the European leg of their 2020 world tour.

Guns N’ Roses’ current line-up sees Axl Rose play with Slash and Duff McKagan after the three musicians reunited once more back in 2016. Slash recently sewed doubt about the band releasing what would be their first album in more than a decade, adding that changes in the music industry have contributed to clouding the band’s ambitions.

Meanwhile, Corgan – who remains the sole permanent member of the Pumpkins – recently announced that his band will release a double album this year.

He said the Pumpkins have 21 songs ready to go for a “pretty different” album, which they’ve been working on in Nashville.

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins toured alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

See below for the list of dates the band open for Guns ‘N Roses: