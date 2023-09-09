Smashing Pumpkins to recreate classic ‘Siamese Dream’ Tower Records release party 30 years on

Smashing Pumpkins will commemorate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Siamese Dream’ by restaging its 1993 release concert.

From September 14-17, Madame Zuzu’s – the tea shop and art studio in Illinois co-owned by frontman Billy Corgan and his fiancee Chloe Mendel – will be transformed into a re-creation of Tower Records, where the original ‘Siamese Dream’ release show was held.

The weekend will conclude with the band playing two acoustic sets featuring the same setlist they played at Tower at midnight on July 27, 1993, the day of the record’s release. One will take place at 6pm, the other at 9pm.

“The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records, Chicago,” said Tower’s president Danny Zeijdel in a statement [via Stereogum]. We’re excited to celebrate ‘Siamese Dream’ once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party. In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming.”

Tower Records closed in 2006 but the franchise was revived in 2020, opening a physical space called Tower Labs in Brooklyn.