Smith & Burrows share ‘Parliament Hill’ from second collaborative album

Andy Burrows and Editors‘ Tom Smith have announced their second collaborative album as Smith & Burrows.

‘Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough’ will come out on February 5, 2021 via PIAS, a decade after the pair’s Christmas-themed debut ‘Funny Looking Angels’.

Ahead of the release of the album, the pair have shared new track ‘Parliament Hill’. “It’s a beautiful song for now, when we’re all craving connection to people and places,” Smith said of the new song in a statement.

Advertisement

“It encapsulates a real, still moment and is my favourite song on the album.”

Listen to ‘Parliament Hill’ below:

Discussing the new album, Burrows called it “the most idyllic musical getaway I could have ever dreamed of,” with Smith adding: “I never thought this second album would not happen. It has its own force which is the power of our collaborative writing and voices.”

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough’ below:

Advertisement

1. ‘All The Best Moves’

2. ‘Buccaneer Rum Jum’

3. ‘Spaghetti’

4. ‘Old TV Shows’

5. ‘Parliament Hill’

6. ‘Bottle Tops’

7. ‘I Want You Back In My Life’

8. ‘Aimee Move On’

9. ‘Too Late’

10. ‘Straight Up Like A Mohican’

Last year, Editors released a new ‘best of’ album called ‘Black Gold’.

“To still be doing this is something I’m very proud of,” Smith said of the band’s fifteen-year career. “These days longevity might not be seen as cool, but I think it is. We’ve solidified what this new version of the band is, and I think the new songs show that the band are hungry.”

Burrows, meanwhile, released a collaborative album ‘Reasons To Stay Alive’ in 2019 with Matt Haig, author of the lauded book of the same name.

“Whether you’re a fan of Matt Haig or not, he really puts thoughts down and arranges them in a way that really makes sense,” Burrows told NME of his admiration for the author.

“These are thought patterns, processes and relationships laid out so beautifully. It was a dream to sit with those wodge of paper with his lyrics on, because I felt so close to all of them.”