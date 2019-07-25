This Smiths fan has covered up his Morrissey tattoo with Sheryl Crow

Ryan Mangione had the DIY print put on his knee after a night out

A Smiths fan has decided to remove a Morrissey tattoo and replace it with one honouring Sheryl Crow instead.

Ryan Mangione had the DIY tattoo of the singer’s name put on his knee four years ago after a night out drinking.

But he has finally decided to remove it and replace it with Crow’s name.

“I woke up and I realised, ‘Oh no, he’s a bad man, I don’t want this tattooed on me for the rest of my life,’” he told The Guardian. “This was not the smartest thing I’ve ever done.”

Explaining his reasons for removing the tattoo, Mangione said: “There has been a build up over the years where more articles have come out about him being a clown of a human being, and the tension of wanting to get rid of the tattoo grew.”

Morrissey was recently slammed by Billy Bragg after the former Smiths singer re-affirmed his support for the far-right political party For Britain, claimed that Nigel Farage “would make a good prime minister” and said that “everyone ultimately prefers their own race”.

“I think [Morrissey’s] decided that he wants to betray everything he ever said in the Smiths, and he’s broken the hearts of a lot of people…,” Bragg said. “The Smiths expressed a lot of people’s own sense of disconnect with society and helped them to find their own identity, and he’s totally trashed that. I’m heartbroken for them because I’m a big Smiths fan, too.

Bragg continued: “I have no sympathy for [Morrissey], no respect for him, but I have a lot of sympathy and respect for his audience.”

Meanwhile, Crow recently dedicated ‘Soak Up The Sun’ to environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg during her performance at this year’s Glastonbury festival.