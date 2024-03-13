Smokey Robinson confirms that he’s in talks for Glastonbury 2024

Smokey Robinson has confirmed that he is in talks for performing at this year’s edition of Glastonbury festival.

The Motown icon with a career spanning over 70 years shared some details about his potential touring plans. After being asked when he will next perform in the UK by Bizarre’s Howell Davies at Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 10), Robinson hinted at a playing there “soon”.

“We’ve been talking about that for the past two weeks — probably soon,” he said (per Metro). Davies also asked the 84-year-old music legend about the potential of playing at Glastonbury. “That’s one of the things we’ve been talking about,” Robinson shared, adding that he would “absolutely” love to take the stage at the Worthy Farm festival. “I love the UK, man. We’ve had some of our greatest times in the UK,” he concluded (per The Sun).

Glastonbury is set to take place from Wednesday June 26 through Sunday June 30. The lineup has yet to be revealed but many fans have been speculating which artists may be playing and headlining this year’s festival.

The latest artist to be tipped as a speculated performer is SZA. Rumours around the American singer-songwriter come following her being announced as one of the headline acts for this year’s BST Hyde Park series. She’ll join the previously-announced artists Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids, Kylie Minogue and Kings Of Leon at the London event.

The ‘Snooze’ singer is set to be in the UK to headline the show on June 29, meaning that she will also be in the country when the Worthy Farm festival takes place between June 26 and June 30.

Other rumoured headliners include Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and Stevie Wonder with Shania Twain tipped for the legends slot.

Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis recently shared that the festival’s line-up would be revealed sometime this week. She hinted at the forthcoming line-up at the Women in Music conference held at Oxford University on March 7.

She also previously said a female headliner pulled out of last year’s festival, but this year there would be two female headliners and a female in the Sunday legend’s slot too.

While appearing on an episode of Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw’s Sidetracked podcast, Eavis said: “I’m always trying to make it the most balanced, diverse bill. It is difficult with female artists because there aren’t enough headliners. But we’re also creating them. We’re putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time so I feel like the pool is going to be bigger soon.

“And who knows? Next year we might get two [female headliners]. And certainly, I can say that the legend [slot] is female.”