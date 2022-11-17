Snail Mail and Deafheaven lead California’s Homesick Festival 2023 line-up

California’s Homesick Festival will return early next year, with Snail Mail and Deafheaven leading the line-up.

Taking place between January 20 and 21 at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, next year’s edition of the festival – which is organised by Ceremony guitarist Anthony Anzaldo – will also feature the likes of Fiddlehead, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, Sunami and more on the bill. Tickets are on sale Thursday (November 17) at midday local time.

Lilys, Margaritas Podridas, Nuovo Testamento, Shutups, Spy, Supercrush and Tempers round out the initial line-up announcement, with more acts set to be revealed. Ceremony, who have been a regular fixture of the festival in years prior, will not be performing this year.

“From its inception, our annual Californian gathering was never meant to be exclusively about Ceremony, but rather to draw attention to the diverse world of artists we respect and love,” the band wrote on Instagram when sharing the poster for next year’s edition.

“And so, with that in mind, we’ll be taking this year off, and instead giving the stage over entirely to 13 of our dearest, most talented friends… our favorite lineup yet.”

Now in its fifth year, Anzaldo created the event “with the hope of bringing together all kinds of freaks and subversive wanderers for a night of dance and song”. Over the years, the line-up has boasted the likes of Power Trip, Cold Cave, Touché Amoré, Gulch, Joyce Manor, Drab Majesty and many more.

The announcement comes shortly after headliner Snail Mail – aka Lindsey Jordan – announced a five-night residency in her hometown of Baltimore for next February, dubbed Valentine Fest.

Both Snail Mail and Deafheaven released albums last year with ‘Valentine’ and ‘Infinite Granite’ respectively. In a four-star review of the latter, NME said the metal quintet’s lean into shoegaze had resulted in their “most ambitious and cohesive album to date”.