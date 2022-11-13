Snail Mail announces 2023 ‘Valentine Fest’ residency in Baltimore

Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has announced a five-night residency in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland for next February.

Dubbed ‘Valentine Fest’, the concert series will run between Friday February 10 and Tuesday 14 (Valentine’s Day) at the 350-capacity Ottobar. Jordan and her band will play every night, with each show sporting a unique bill of as-yet-unannounced openers.

In a statement shared with the news, Jordan said: “It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait. I’ll see you at the Ottobar.”

Tickets for all five of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

The venue itself holds some significance for Jordan: she played her second-ever Snail Mail show at the Ottobar in 2015, and performed there four more times over the following two years. Her last hometown show altogether went down in July of 2018, just a month after she released her debut album, ‘Lush’.

Valentine Fest comes in support of Jordan’s second album as Snail Mail, the titular ‘Valentine’, which arrived last November via Matador. Singles included the title track, ‘Ben Franklin’ and ‘Madonna’, with the album itself earning a five-star review from NME’s El Hunt. In that write-up, Hunt called the record “expertly curated” and opined that every song on it “feels like a fully-realised gem”.

In the year since the album came out, Jordan has kept busy in the news by delivering live covers of bands like The Smashing Pumpkins, Superdrag, Muse and Pavement (the lattermost performed in a supergroup with Soccer Mommy, Bully and Sad13). She also celebrated this year’s Valentine’s Day with a demo version of the album’s title track, and back in September, shared a new song with Mac DeMarco called ‘A Cuckhold’s Refrain’.

Also this year, it was announced that Jordan – alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst – would star in the upcoming horror film I Saw The TV Glow.