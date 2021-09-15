Snail Mail announces new album ‘Valentine’ with bloody video for title track

Snail Mail has announced details of her second album – ‘Valentine’ is set to come out later this year and is being previewed by its title track.

The follow-up to Lindsey Jordan’s 2018 debut album ‘Lush’ will land on November 5 via Matador, and will be toured around the UK next year.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. ‘Valentine’ is my child!”

Along with the announcement of the album, Snail Mail has shared a bloody video for the album’s title track.

Speaking of the video, she added: “It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”

Watch the ‘Valentine’ video below:

After the album’s release, Snail Mail is set to begin a huge US tour in November, before she reaches the UK and Europe in early 2022.

See the tracklist and artwork for ‘Valentine’ alongside the UK tour dates below.

1. ‘Valentine’

2. ‘Ben Franklin’

3. ‘Headlock’

4. ‘Light Blue’

5. ‘Forever (Sailing)’

6. ‘Madonna’

7. ‘c. et. al.’

8. ‘Glory’

9. ‘Automate’

10. ‘Mia’

FEBRUARY 2022

18 – Manchester, Academy 2

20 – Glasgow, QMU

22 – Bristol, SWX

23 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Reviewing Snail Mail’s debut album ‘Lush’ upon its release in 2018, NME wrote: “Right now, Lindsey Jordan is being lifted up as the next gatekeeper of indie-rock. One (very good) album feels a little too early to coronate her just yet, but ‘Lush’ is setting its creator on the right path, at least.”