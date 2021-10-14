Snail Mail joins Waxahatchee for live cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Strong Enough’

During a show in Brooklyn this week, Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) invited Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) to join her and her backing band for a cover of Sheryl Crow’s 1993 hit ‘Strong Enough’.

The track was performed as part of a three-song encore wrapping up Waxahatchee’s show at Elsewhere on Tuesday (October 12). It was one of three covers in the set, which also included renditions of Dolly Parton’s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’ and ‘Long Wave’ by Bonny Doon.

The set comprised a total of 23 songs, including all 11 tracks from Crutchfield’s fifth album as Waxahatchee, ‘Saint Cloud’. She and her band are currently touring across the US in support of the record, which hit shelves last March.

Take a look at fan-shot footage of Waxahatchee playing ‘Strong Enough’ with Snail Mail below:

‘Strong Enough’ was initially released in August of ‘93 as part of Crow’s debut album, ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’.

Crutchfield’s cover of the song comes as the latest in as string of tributes she’s delivered in recent times. Back in April, she put her spin on tracks by Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen and Lucinda Williams, and in May teamed up with Whitney for a take on John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’.

Jordan is set to release her second album as Snail Mail, ‘Valentine’, on November 5 via Matador. Thus far, singles from the album have come in the form of its title track and ‘Ben Franklin’.

Speaking to NME for last week’s cover story, Jordan indicated that ‘Valentine’ would show fans an “intimate version” of herself, which she admitted “is sometimes hard to give away”.

The singer-songwriter elaborated: “People are already like, ‘Yes, this is me’ or ‘No, it’s about my breakup’. I like that people bring their own context to it, but it is really strange to navigate.

“I’m really grateful people can connect and it can help them in a way, and that’s always been something that has been flooring to me. I don’t know how it keeps happening, but it does.”