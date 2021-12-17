Check out Snail Mail’s rescheduled UK and European tour dates

Snail Mail has announced the new dates for her UK and European headline tour – see the revised schedule below.
As reported last month, the US singer-songwriter – real name Lindsey Jordan – was forced to delay the run of shows in support of her latest album album ‘Valentine’ after undergoing vocal cord surgery.
“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple [of] days of singing,” she said at the time, adding that a doctor subsequently discovered “massive polyps”.
Today (December 17) it’s been confirmed that Snail Mail’s UK and European tour will now take place throughout next June and into July. The stint follows a run of North American gigs in April and May.
The musician will touch down in the UK on June 23 for a performance at The Ritz in Manchester before making stop-offs in Glasgow (June 24), Bristol (28), London (29) and Brighton (30).
An additional European concert in Lyon, France is scheduled for July 5 before Snail Mail heads back to the states in August.
Tickets purchased previously remain valid for the new shows. You can buy any remaining passes and find the full list of performances here.
Snail Mail’s UK and European tour dates are as follows:
June 2022
6 – Gebäude 9, Cologne
7 – Knust, Hamburg
9 – Oceanen, Gothenburg
11 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm
13 – Columbia Theater, Berlin
14 – Groovestation, Dresden
15 – Ampere, Munich
16 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan
18 – Bogen F, Zürich
19 – Le Trabendo, Paris
21 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam
23 – The Ritz, Manchester
24 – QMU, Glasgow
28 – Marble Factory, Bristol
29 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
30 – Chalk, Brighton
JULY 2022
5 – Epicerie Moderne, Lyon
Sharing the news of the tour’s postponement, Snail Mail said she had to undergo surgery in order to “prevent permanent damage” to her voice. Jordan explained she would also need speech therapy, adding that the recovery period was three months.
In a five-star review, NME hailed ‘Valentine’ as being “expertly curated” while noting that every song “feels like a fully-realised gem”. The record landed at Number 24 on NME“s ’50 Best Albums Of 2021′ list.