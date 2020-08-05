Snapchat is planning to launch a new TikTok-style music feature

Snapchat is rolling out a new music feature similar to that seen on TikTok.

The feature will allow users to play music over the videos they record on the app.

Similar to TikTok, Snapchat users will also get to choose from various well-renowned songs and the feature will allow viewers to swipe up on the video for details on the song and its artist.

There will also be a link that will take users to a streaming platform to listen to that particular song.

“We’re constantly building on our relationships within the music industry, and making sure the entire music ecosystem, artists, labels, songwriters, publishers and streaming services are seeing value in our partnerships,” a Snap Inc spokesperson told the Business Insider.

The new feature will be rolled out to users in Australia and New Zealand today (August 5) and will be launched in other countries at a later date.

It comes after Microsoft recently confirmed that it is in talks to purchase the US operations of TikTok after Donald Trump said he wanted to ban the popular app over the weekend.

The tech firm recently released a statement saying: “Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns. It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”

It comes amid US fears for data-security at the Chinese-owned platform at a time when US-China relations continue to deteriorate.

Launched by ByteDance in 2017, the service had over two billion downloads in April.