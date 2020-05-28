Sneakbo apologises for “irresponsible and thoughtless” video shoot during lockdown

Sneakbo has apologised for shooting a music video during the coronavirus lockdown, describing his actions as “irresponsible and thoughtless.”

The rapper was seen shooting the video for his ‘I Used To’ remix in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on Friday (May 22). A local resident claimed that “up to 200 people” were present at the shoot.

“It completely went against government guidelines,” the resident, who did not wish to be named, told the BBC. “There was probably 50 people there for the video, then about 20 residents came out and more people kept coming. It was up to about 200 people.”

Thames Valley Police have said that officers spoke to those involved and “encouraged them to leave the area and to comply with social distancing guidelines.”

Sneakbo has now apologised for the “totally regrettable episode” in a post on Instagram.

“Last Friday I shot a video in Aylesbury. I thought I would be able to control the situation and keep everyone safe,” his post began.

“I now realise how irresponsible and thoughtless that was and want to apologise for this totally regrettable decision.

“We all need to follow the guidelines, maintain social distance and stay safe, particularly in light of the huge sacrifices everyone has made over the last few months.”

He concluded by saying that “it won’t happen again.”

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings was asked to explain his widely condemned trip from London to Durham, which many are saying was in direct contravention of coronavirus lockdown restrictions that he himself helped to create.

After appearing half an hour late for his own press conference on Monday (May 25), Cummings garnered comparisons to the notoriously tardy Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

“He’s the Axl Rose of Downing Street. He’s gonna get to the stage an hour late. Stumble through a few hits. Blame the crowd and then fuck off,” wrote one user.