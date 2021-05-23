Sneaker Pimps announce new album ‘Squaring The Circle’

Sneaker Pimps have shared details of ‘Squaring the Circle’, the group’s first new album since ‘Bloodsport’ came out nearly 20 years ago.

Written, performed and produced by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe, the record’s title track is due to be released as the first single on July 9.

The album was recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, California and The Tower Studios in London, with Simonne Jones joining Corner on lead vocals.

Listen to a teaser for ‘Squaring The Circle’ below.

Sneaker Pimps found mainstream success in 1996 with ‘6 Underground’ from their debut album ‘Becoming X’, with Kelli Ali (then known as Kelli Dayton) on lead vocals. After Ali’s departure from the band, Corner took over on lead vocals for the band’s following two albums, ‘Splinter’ and ‘Bloodsport’.

Posting on Twitter via the account of his solo project IAMX, Corner wrote: “ITS TAKEN MANY YEARS AND MANY FALSE STARTS TO GET SNEAKER PIMPS BACK IN THE GAME. SOMETIMES U NEED TO BACK THE FUCK OFF AND LET THE UNIVERSE TAKE CONTROL.

“IM PROUD AND RELIEVED TO SAY IT IS FINALLY HAPPENING. WE OFFICIALLY HAVE NEW MUSIC.”

You can pre-order the album on vinyl and digital at the Sneaker Pimps Bandcamp page. Check out the album artwork and full tracklist for ‘Squaring The Circle’ below.

01. ‘Fighter’

02. ‘Squaring the Circle’

03. ‘Love Me Stupid’

04. ‘Pink Noise’

05. ‘No Show’

06. ‘Stripes’

07. ‘Child in the Dark’

08. ‘Black Rain’

09. ‘Alibis’

10. ‘Lifeline’

11. ‘The Paper Room’

12. ‘Immaculate Hearts’

13. ‘So Far Gone’

14. ‘Come Like the Cure’

15. ‘SOS’

16. ‘The Tranquility Trap’