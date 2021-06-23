Snoop Dogg, Al Green, 50 Cent and more announced for Once Upon A Time In LA festival

Snoop Dogg, Live Nation and Bobby Dee have joined forces to announce today (June 23) the 2021 incarnation of Once Upon A Time In LA – formerly known as Once Upon A Time In The LBC – featuring a stacked lineup of funk, rap and hip-hop greats.

Snoop leads the bill alongside R&B legend Al Green, with rappers 50 Cent, YG and Ice Cube rounding out the slate of headliners. They’ll be joined by a further 59 acts, including old-school favourites like Xzibit, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Cypress Hill, and relative newcomers like Dom Kennedy, OhGeesy, Blueface and Kamaiyah.

The lineup also boasts DJ sets from Funk Freaks and Night Of The Blaxican, and a performance by “very special guests” Foos Gone Wild.

Take a look at the festival’s poster below.

Spread across three stages, the all-ages festival will go down on Saturday December 18 at the Banc Of California & Exposition Park.

Tickets go on sale Monday June 28 at 10am PST, with a presale kicking off this Friday (June 25) at the same time. They’re being offered in four tiers – General Admission tickets run an impressively cheap $159.99, with VIP and Platinum options at $255 and $549, respectively, and a limited VIP Cabana package priced at $5,000.

The festival’s headliners have all kept busy in recent times. Last December, Al Green released his first new recording in a decade – a cover of Freddy Fender’s ‘Before The Next Teardrop Falls’. Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg was appointed as Def Jam’s Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. And shortly thereafter, YG appeared on a remix of the Maroon 5 track ‘Memories’ alongside the late Nipsey Hustle.

50 Cent and Ice Cube have been hard at work building their portfolios as actors, too. 50 Cent will hit TV screens next month when Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs on the US network Starz, and Ice Cube was recently announced as Jack Black’s co-star in the forthcoming comedy Oh Hell No.