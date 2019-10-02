Snoop Dogg announces 2020 UK arena tour with D12, Warren G and more

The rapper released his 17th album 'I Wanna Thank Me' earlier this year

Snoop Dogg has announced details of a UK arena tour for spring 2020. See full dates and ticket details below.

The rapper released his 17th album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ earlier this year, and will take it around the country next April.

The tour kicks off in Belfast at the SSE Arena on April 10, before calling in Manchester, Leeds, London and Birmingham.

The show in the capital comes at the O2 Arena on April 15.

The shows come as part of the bigger ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour, which will see the rapper joined by West Coast hip hop stars D12, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound and Obie Trice. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Monday October 7 and will be available here.

Snoop Dogg will play:

April 2020

10 – Belfast, SSE Arena

12 – Manchester, Arena

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

15 – London, O2 Arena

16 – Birmingham, Arena

The rapper recently penned a cover of Nick Cave’s ‘Red Right Hand’ in conjunction with the new season of Peaky Blinders, which the song is the long-running theme tune of.

The show’s creator Steven Knight also recently said that Snoop is gunning for a cameo in a future season of the cult drama.

“We get a l0t of people who get in touch and want to take part,” he told The Guardian. “There’s Brad Pitt. Snoop Dogg. A$AP Rocky, too. I think in series six we will open the door a little to get some celebrity actors in. The main thing is they have to be good.”

It was recently revealed – by 50 Cent, no less – that Eminem once turned down the opportunity to go on a huge joint tour with Snoop and Dr Dre.

Snoop Dogg also called Tekashi 6ix9ine a “snitch” last month after the rapper testified against gang members in court.