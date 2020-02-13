Snoop Dogg has issued a full apology to Gayle King following his recent attacks on the US journalist via Instagram.

The rapper first took aim at King after she mentioned the rape allegations that were brought against late basketball star Kobe Bryant in 2003. In an Instagram video post, Snoop told King to “back off bitch, before we come get you.”

After the initial attack Snoop denied that he was threatening King, saying “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

Now, however, the rapper has made a full apology to King and requested a private sit down with her.

Also speaking via Instagram, Snoop said: “When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked.

He apologised and added that he “Overreacted, [I] should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that,” and that “I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.

“A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up,” he continued.

Bryant was charged with felony sexual assault in 2003 after a 19-year-old woman accused him of raping her at a hotel in Colorado. The case was dismissed in 2004 after prosecutors said the woman didn’t want to testify in court.