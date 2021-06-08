Snoop Dogg appointed as Def Jam’s Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant

Snoop Dogg has been appointed by Def Jam Recordings to be their new Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant.

The rapper will now work closely with the label, whose signed artists include Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Jhené Aiko.

Snoop’s new role will see him “strategically working across the label’s executive team and artist roster with an immediate focus on A&R and creative development,” according to a press release.

The role is based in LA, and Snoop will report to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

“We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” Sir Lucian Grainge said in a statement.

Def Jam’s Harleston added: “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than 20 years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know.

“Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

Yesterday (June 7) saw the release of a new remix of Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’, featuring Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Usher.

Last month Snoop revealed that he is currently developing an anthology TV series based on his life and career, which could span “six or seven seasons”.

The rapper said that the project is unlikely to take the form of a biopic “because I can’t give all of this great information and entertainment in two hours. But if I give it to you in an anthology, you’re likely to get six or seven seasons of this.”