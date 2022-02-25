Snoop Dogg asks court to dismiss “implausible” sexual assault lawsuit

Content warning: this article discusses allegations of sexual assault.

Snoop Dogg has asked a federal judge to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him earlier this month, claiming the allegations are “implausible and false”.

In a new 17-page dismissal filed on Thursday (February 24) and obtained by Rolling Stone, the rapper (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) has denied that he cornered an unidentified woman in a recording studio bathroom nearly nine years ago and forced her into a sex act.

Snoop also claims that the allegations are too “threadbare” to support a claim under the federal sex trafficking statute listed in the complaint and too old to prosecute under state law.

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her,” the new filing states.

“She provides no allegations of any statement by defendant that he would help her career, and no allegations of any statement about how defendant might advance her career,” the filing continues. “Instead, the only allegation plaintiff makes is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell – not defendant – said going to the studio where defendant was would be ‘a career move.”

The Jane Doe accuser filed her lawsuit against Snoop in a Los Angeles federal court on February 9, claiming that the rapper and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell) assaulted her after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013.

The woman alleges in the lawsuit (via Rolling Stone) that she was assaulted in back-to-back attacks after she accepted a ride home from Campbell and wound up at his residence against her wishes. She claims Campbell assaulted her at the residence when he “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into (her) mouth.”

It’s then claimed that Campbell later demanded she accompany him to a recording studio where Broadus Jr. was purportedly filming his TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She alleges Campbell told her Broadus Jr. wanted her there and might make her “his weather girl”. She complied “in hopes of advancing her career,” the filing claims.

According to the complaint, the Jane Doe plaintiff felt sick and was using a bathroom at the studio when Broadus Jr. entered the room unexpectedly, shut the door, grabbed her shoulder and forced his penis into her mouth.

“After a few minutes, the defendant withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex,” the complaint alleges. The rapper then allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on plaintiff’s upper chest and lower neck.” He left the accuser “humiliated, terrified and panicked” in the bathroom without returning.

The woman claims she didn’t immediately report the alleged assaults because she was “thinking about her job security if she displeased” the rapper, due to the fact she apparently worked for various companies owned by or associated with Snoop Dogg.

According to Thursday’s filing, Snoop is adamant that the forcible oral sex described in the woman’s complaint “never happened”. He also stands by his earlier claims that the lawsuit is part of a “shakedown”.

“Plaintiff’s complaint, launched just days before defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime performance, was a thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money to stop plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly. But the fatal deficiencies in her complaint ensure her gambit will not succeed,” Snoop’s new filing alleges, asking that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice.

Snoop’s accuser claims that the assaults took place during a time when she purportedly worked for the rapper as a backing dancer.

Asked by Rolling Stone whether the woman ever worked for Snoop, a spokesperson for the rapper claimed there were no records of the woman’s employment. “[She] was never employed by Snoop Dogg or any of his companies and has furnished no proof to support her claim of employment by Snoop Dogg and/or his companies,” the rep said.

A ruling on Snoop Dogg’s dismissal motion has not yet been decided upon.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.