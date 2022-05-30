Snoop Dogg cancels his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ UK tour

Snoop Dogg has cancelled all his non-US shows for the remainder of 2022 due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.

That means his upcoming ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour that was set to hit the UK in August is no longer going ahead. The tour was originally meant to take place in 2020 to promote his 2019 album of the same name, but was rescheduled to 2022 due to coronavirus. It’s now been cancelled all together, with refunds available from the point of purchase.

In a statement shared on social media, Snoop’s team wrote: “Dear friends and fans, due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is cancelling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022.

Advertisement

“He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.“

FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG pic.twitter.com/7hZy77tbqQ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 29, 2022

The Australian leg of Snoop Dogg’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour which was set to take place in October and November has also been cancelled. A statement released by Perth’s RAC Arena where Snoop was set to perform says new dates for February 2023 are “looking likely” but yet to be confirmed.

Last month, 50 Cent revealed that the Snoop Dogg TV series he was working on is no longer in production due to the network dropping “the damn ball”.

The pair announced last December that they would be teaming up on A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case, an anthology series focusing on the criminal events that occur behind the scenes of hip-hop history.

The series was to be set in 1993, during the time of Snoop’s trial for the murder of Phili Woldermariam, a rival gang member who was killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee. Both Snoop (real name Calvin Broadus) and Lee were found not guilty of first and second-degree murder charges.