Snoop Dogg challenges Jay-Z to Instagram Live ‘VERZUZ’ showdown

Snoop Dogg has said he wants to face off against Jay-Z as a part of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s VERZUZ series.

The Instagram live contest sees each artist play one verse and one chorus from 20 hits they created, with previous encounters including Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, and Timbaland and Swizzy themselves.

Speaking to Fat Joe in a discussion on the same platform, which turned to the subject of the popular new series, Snoop explained his reasoning for a showdown between the two rap titans.

“Biggie passed away, then Nas had it for a minute and then JAY-Z took it and ran with it for a numerous amount of years,” Snoop told Fat Joe.

“Then 50 Cent came and ran with it for his numerous amount of years. This is me looking at it from the outside, looking at New York rap. So for me, it would be Snoop vs. JAY-Z because he had been the King of New York around the same time I’ve been the King of the West.”

In an interview with NME last month (April 4) talking about VERZUZ, Swizz Beatz said: “It’s not really a battle – it’s a celebration of our heroes in music, the ones who make us feel a certain type of way.

“Given what’s currently going on in the world, it’s a way to give back. It’s also an education, it’s educating people on the music, its creators and where this feeling comes from.”