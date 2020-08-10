Snoop Dogg has asked Chika to write him a song: “It’s gonna be a Black country song”

Snoop Dogg and the fast-rising rapper Chika look set to collaborate after the two hit it off during a recent Instagram Live session.

Chika was surprised to be joined on her Live by Snoop over the weekend (August 8), with the latter praising Chika by saying that he was “here to give you your flowers.”

“I’m here to tell you I fuck with your music. I love your shit,” Snoop said. “I play it, I enjoy it. I wanted to tell you that. I didn’t want to, like, let you hear about it. I want you [to] hear it from me, from the Dogg’s mouth.”

Chika said that Snoop’s endorsement “touches my heart” and added: “I’m gonna give you your flowers because of what you’ve done for the culture. N***** like me probably wouldn’t exist if you didn’t. So, I take that, I receive it, I internalise it, but also – you already know you’re a fucking legend, an actual goddamn pillar in our community.”

Snoop then asked Chika if she’d write him a song, to which she replied: “About what? It depends. I mean, the answer’s yes, duh. But also, about what?” (you can watch the two converse at the 1 hour 37 minute mark below).

“As a writer, me myself, when I’m given a task of writing for someone, I like to study what they’ve written and what they’ve done and what they haven’t done,” Snoop said. “I try to give them a piece of themselves that they’ve never tapped into ’cause they can’t really see themselves as good as I can see them.”

Acknowledging that it would be a “culture challenge” to write Snoop a song, Chika asked Snoop if he’d ever done a country song before and added: “I’m writing you a country song. It’s gonna be a Black country song.”

“Make it work,” Snoop said. “You gonna make it do what you do.”

“Southern music, Southern rap especially – that shift different,” the Alabama-born Chika continued. “It’s a different vibe. It’s a completely different vibe. I’m down for the challenge … This is gonna be some hip-hop country shit.”

Snoop added: “We gonna mesh. We gonna make this shit work.”

