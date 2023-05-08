Snoop Dogg criticises “fucked up” streaming payments and supports writers’ strike

He added (via Variety) that musicians “need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out,” adding: “The writers are striking because [of] streaming ― they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

Adding that he doesn’t understand “how the fuck you get paid off of that shit,” Snoop added: “Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars,” he said. “That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists, is that we do major numbers … but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?”

Two Snoop Dogg snippets from Milken today. I was sitting up front, and the whole thing was bananas. First, Snoop Dogg on streaming media pricing: "If you can get a billion streams, why can't you get a million dollars? Who the f**k run the streaming industry? Are you in here?" pic.twitter.com/e6czGzDS84 — Paul Kedrosky (@pkedrosky) May 4, 2023

This week, it was revealed that production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been halted due to the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Matt and Ross Duffer (aka the Duffer Brothers), who are the brains behind the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, announced on Twitter yesterday (May 6) that it’s “not possible” for the show to go ahead currently. They also threw their weight behind the strike.

“Duffers here,” the brothers began. “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.

“We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.” The pair signed off with the hashtag ‘WGA Strong’.

Affected programmes include Saturday Night Live and late-night talk shows presented by Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are set to personally pay their staff salaries for the third week of the strike.

Elsewhere, Marvel Studios has paused production again on the upcoming reboot of Blade due to the strike.