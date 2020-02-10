Snoop Dogg denies threatening Gayle King for discussing Kobe Bryant rape allegations

Snoop Dogg has denied threatening US anchor Gayle King after telling her to “back off bitch, before we come get you” for mentioning rape allegations faced by the late Kobe Bryant.

The rapper said on Twitter that he is a “non-violent person” and claimed King was being “disrespectful” for bringing up the allegations after the NBA star’s death.

He wrote: “P. S. A. From the peoples champ now carry on and be nice to others KB8/24.”

He explained: “Here’s a message to the people that need to know. I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.

Snoop with a message.. now let’s get back on track.. pic.twitter.com/r5FjbAgCok — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 9, 2020

“Now with that being said, I wouldn’t want harm coming to a 70-year-old woman. I was raised way better than that. I didn’t want no harm to come to her, I didn’t threaten her. All I did was say, ‘Check it out, you’re outta pocket for what you’re doing and we’re watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy’.”

Snoop added: “Anyway, I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing, y’all keep doing what you’re doing. We’re very non-violent, we just want to say that first and foremost we speak from the heart. Some of you have no hearts and won’t understand that.”

His clarification comes after he previously criticised Gayle for asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie if she thought Kobe’s legacy was “complicated” by the 2003 sexual assault charge he previously faced.

“What do you gain from that? I swear to god, we the worst. We the fucking worst,” he said in the video.

“We expect more from you, Gayle. Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after fucking Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-ass questions. I get sick of y’all.”

It comes after 50 Cent also criticised Gayle King for asking Leslie about the rape allegations against Bryant.

Bryant was charged with felony sexual assault in 2003 after a 19-year-old woman accused him of raping her at a hotel in Colorado. The case was dismissed in 2004 after prosecutors said the woman didn’t want to testify in court.