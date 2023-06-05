Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre postpone ‘Doggystyle’ concerts in solidarity with WGA strike

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have announced that they are moving their upcoming Hollywood Bowl shows to October in a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild Of America (WGA) and their ongoing strike.

The shows, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s Dre-produced debut album ‘Doggystyle’, were set to take place across two nights at the end of the month – on June 27 and 28. They are now set for October 20 and 21, with all previously purchased tickets being valid for the new shows.

Sharing the news on social media, Snoop cited “the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA [Directors Guild of America] and SAG-AFTRA [Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists] negotiations” as the reason for the postponement.

“We stand in solidarity with the unions, and are hopeful that the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work,” the post read.

Snoop first showed his support for the WGA strike last month, speaking out during a panel about the parallels between Hollywood writers seeking fair wages and musicians seeking better royalties from streaming.

“Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars,” he said. “That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?”

The upcoming ‘Doggystyle’ shows will be the first time Snoop and Dr. Dre have performed a collaborative headlining show since their Coachella performance in 2012, which was recently deemed by NME as one of the 10 best headlining slots in the festival’s history.