Snoop Dogg adds to his long list of experimental albums by revealing that he’s going to be releasing a lullaby album for infants.

From gospel and reggae to hip-hop and funk, the iconic rapper has released a variety of projects that have tapped into other genres and now he’s adding another to it.

Titled ‘Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg’, the new lullaby project will include soothing instrumental versions of some of his biggest hits: ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, ‘Gin and Juice’ and ‘Sensual Seduction’, reports The Source.

The album will be released in partnership with Rockabye Baby! Music, who are known for making instrumentals for babies, covering music from other rappers such as Drake, Eminem and Kanye West.

The 12-track project is set to be released on December 6 but a vinyl version will be released ahead of that on November 29 for Record Store Day.

The track list for ‘Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg’ is as follows:

1. ‘Gin and Juice’

2. ‘What’s My Name?’

3. ‘Beautiful’

4. ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’

5. ‘Lay Low’

6. ‘Sensual Seduction’

7. ‘Young, Wild & Free’

8. ‘Snoop’s Upside Ya Head’

9. ‘California Roll’

10. ‘Trust Me’

11. ‘Slow Down’

12. ‘Doggy Dogg World’

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has announced details of a UK arena tour for spring 2020.

The rapper released his 17th album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ earlier this year, and will take it around the country next April.