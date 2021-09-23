Snoop Dogg hits out at the Emmys for failing to award any actors of colour

Snoop Dogg has hit out at the 2021 Emmys for failing to award any actor of colour.

Despite a record-breaking 49 non-white nominees, white actors took home all 12 of the lead and supporting actor and actress categories across comedy, drama, and limited series.

A host of nominated black actors did not receive any awards including Morgan Freeman, Kevin Hart, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Kaluuya, and the late Michael K. Williams.

Snoop has now taken to Instagram to criticise the Emmys. “Then U wonder why I say fuckall these bullshit ass award shows they not for us Emmy these nuts in ya mouth,” the rapper wrote with a a photo of nearly 40 Black and POC actors who were nominated.

Michaela Coel was one of the few black actors to be honoured at the ceremony, but her award was for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You.

RuPaul also became the most-awarded black artist in the show’s history but again that was for Outstanding Competition Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Many fans of Pose also weren’t happy about MJ Rodriguez losing out to Olivia Colman in the Outstanding Lead Actress category.

Following the ceremony, 50 Cent also criticised the Emmys for not honouring people of colour in a since deleted post.

50 cent addresses the fact that no actors of color won an #Emmy lastnight pic.twitter.com/DewYM8eoLz — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 20, 2021

“Listen the Emmy’s still has a separate bathroom for coloured folks,” he wrote. “I’m gonna put the NAACP awards on the air at the same time and fuck up there numbers. No they really should be afraid of me I’m different.”

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen called out the Emmys for their lack of COVID-19 safety measures while presenting an award at the ceremony.

The actor and comedian had criticised the size of the room and the safety measures in place.

But producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin defended the measures.

“We have worked for months and months to make that a safe space,” Stewart said. “We’ve worked with all the health authorities. We were signed off by LA County, we came up with a plan with them. Those tables were distanced. Everyone was vaccinated. Everyone was negative tested in that audience.

“And also he had rehearsed. So he knew exactly what it was. So, I just felt it was an unfortunate misdirect from [Seth Rogen]. Because it wasn’t just our decision. This is the health authorities’ decision as well, to say that it’s a completely safe environment if you do all those things.”