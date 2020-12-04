Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort form rap supergroup

A new rap supergroup comprising Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort is set to emerge in 2021.

That’s according to Too $hort, who told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to run several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.

The rapper was speaking to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast when he revealed the news toward the end of the interview (as obtained exclusively by HipHopDX).

“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short started explaining around the 55-minute mark (listen below).

“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik. They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.

“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

The rapper added that it’s been “easy” to pull the supergroup together since everyone’s been at home with access to their home studios.

The group’s name – nor any releases – are yet to be officially announced.

