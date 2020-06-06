Snoop Dogg has joined the celebrities and professional footballers taking part in Gamers Without Borders, an online charity tournament of the video game FIFA 20.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne is also on board for the competition, organised by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports.

Among the footballers taking part are England internationals Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and Portuguese players João Félix and Andre Silva.

Shortly before the tournament’s grand final, and after a series of matches between the professional footballers, Snoop will be taking on talk show host, DJ and comedian Kerwin Frost.

Their game takes place at 8.35pm BST tomorrow (June 7), and can be viewed on the event’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.

Speaking about the tournament, Snoop said: “In these strange times, the likes of gaming really brings communities, friends and strangers together from all walks of life. Tournaments like Gamers Without Borders not only help donate big dollars to these charities fighting COVID but they also bring fun and an escape. Watch out Kerwin Frost – I’m always down for FIFA, and I’m out here to win!”

Gamers Without Borders is the largest charity e-sports event of all-time, and has seen 300,000 people from 72 countries registering for tournaments across the last six weeks. It has so far raised $10 million for coronavirus relief.

Meanwhile, Snoop revealed yesterday that he will be voting for the first time in his life this year in a bid to oust Donald Trump from office.

“For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” he said in a radio interview. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”