Snoop Dogg joins Raff Pylon on festive new single ‘Christmas In California’

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Raff Pylon for a festive new single called ‘Christmas In California’ – listen to it below.

The new track pairs R&B and hip-hop with a dose of festive, feel-good vibes which hears both Tha Doggfather and the Canadian singer-songwriter describe the perfect Californian Christmas.

“Christmas is always an important part of most people’s lives,” Raff explained. “There are so many memories and traditions attached to it. But one of the biggest and most important meanings to Christmas is love.”

He added: “I felt like portraying that feeling in this song, and also about spending Christmas in California.”

Listen to ‘Christmas In California’ below:

‘Christmas In California’ follows Raff’s recent Piano Sessions cover series, which sees The Voice 2020 US contestant share renditions of songs by Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Alicia Keys, David Guetta and more.

Last weekend, Snoop shared a Christmas version of his Just Eat takeaway song ‘Did Somebody Say’.

The legendary rapper went viral earlier this year after starring in a TV advert for the UK food delivery service in which he dropped off food to customers in a pimped out motorbike, and now ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’ hears him update it for the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette has covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has recreated the iconic visuals from the 1971 track as well as stayed true to the original in sound.

“It is an honour to cover this heartwarming song,” Morissette said. “The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings.

She added: “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

Other Christmas releases and shows that have been released or announced recently, include those by Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.