Snoop Dogg labels NBA and NFL “racist” over lack of Black team owners

Snoop Dogg has called the NBA and the NFL “racist” in a new interview, citing the lack of Black people owning teams despite a majority of players being Black.

Speaking to the New York Times, Snoop was asked about Black celebrities and athletes investing in their own start-ups. Snoop himself is quite the entrepreneur, having famously started his own cannabis company, and more recently releasing his own line of gin and red wine.

“Right, because they understand that they got to get it,” when asked about athletes like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant who are making investments in start-ups.

“I mean, you would think that those businesspeople up top would say: ‘You know what? It’s time to change the world. We’ve got to stop treating Black people like they’re less. They’re always the ones who do the hard work, the groundwork, but we never cut them in.'”

He then went on to say, “Why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank. We need to own an NFL team.

“We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters.”

Snoop then contrasted the leagues to the music industry, where he says Black artists “took the initiative to say, ‘**** that’.

“We’re the masters, and we own our masters. We’re going to negotiate with you the way we think it should be. We changed that industry years ago, with our mentality of having our own labels.”

Snoop also was asked about streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, and whether he believes they’re treating artists fairly.

“I just don’t understand how you only get this little bit amount of money per stream,” he said.

“I just don’t understand the dynamics of those numbers, and how they can create these systems without Black people up top, while Black people are the ones generating the most money from these systems through the music.”

“We need to be involved early,” he later said.

“They always cut us out. They call Snoop after they got their companies up and are like, ‘Hey, Snoop, you want to be a brand ambassador?’ I want some equity. Give me a piece of the pie. If I can’t get no equity, **** you and your company.”

Outside of his business ventures, Snoop made headlines earlier this month for giving some excellent commentary for the Equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was also reported earlier this year that Snoop is working on an anthology series about his life and career.