Snoop Dogg launches his own gin line, INDOGGO

Snoop Dogg has launched his own line of gin called INDOGGO.

The rapper teamed up with Trusted Spirits’ co-founder Keenan Towns to create a “laid- back California style” drink which was inspired by his 1994 single, ‘Gin And Juice’.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!” Snoop said in a statement. “When I wrote ‘Gin And Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem.

“When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

The gin, which took two years to develop, comes in a purple and gold 750ml bottle containing a blend of seven botanicals: Juniper, Orange, Coriander, Cassia, Orris Root, Angelica Root, and Angelica Seed. It is infused with all-natural ingredients including strawberry and citrus “for a slightly sweet and fruity finish”.

INDOGGO is currently only available to pre-order for selected US states. Check out the image above.

Back in 2018, Snoop Dogg broke the Guinness World Record for creating the globe’s largest gin and juice beverage. Measuring more than 132 gallons, the drink was made up of 38 jugs of orange juice, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 180 bottles of gin.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has been given his own radio show on the newly-revamped Apple Music. The Apple Music Hits station will also play host to programs from Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain and more.