Snoop Dogg launches new animated children’s series ‘Doggyland’

Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland.

The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.

Doggyland is led by a cast of dogs that teach kids up to eight years old about social and emotional skills through dance and song.

Advertisement

In a statement about the show, Snoop Dogg said: “As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.” said Snoop Dogg of his desire to be a show co-creator.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

Four episodes of Doggyland were made available on the show’s launch, with subsequent episodes airing every Tuesday.

Another new project of Snoop Dogg’s to be launched recently is his very own breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’.

The gluten-free cereal promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows”, and features a spoon-wielding blue dog on its technicoloured box. “The best tasting cereal in the game,” Master P wrote in the accompanying Instagram announcement, “[Snoop Dogg], we’re taking over grocery stores”.

Advertisement

After the cereal was announced, Jack White shared some thoughts on Instagram about ‘Snoop Loopz’, in which he congratulated Snoop “on his new cereal release, and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one”.

“But,” he added, “I do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in.

“In the press release from Broadus Foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words ‘MORE MARSHMALLOWS’. More than what? If this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can’t be more marshmallows than ‘before’.