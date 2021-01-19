Snoop Dogg is reportedly lobbying Trump to pardon Death Row Records founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris

Snoop Dogg is reportedly lobbying Donald Trump to grant a pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris following more than three decades behind bars.

Harris, who is now 58, was convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping in 1988, and is currently incarcerated at a federal correctional facility in Lompoc, California.

During his time behind bars, Harris has reportedly reinvented himself as an activist and is currently pushing for prison reform.

Snoop is now said to have stepped in after Harris’ legal team unsuccessfully called for an early compassionate release due to the risks of COVID-19 within prison.

“The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it,” criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson told the Daily Beast.

Johnson’s own life sentence for drug trafficking was previously pardoned by Trump in 2018, after her case was brought to his attention by Kim Kardashian.

“The President knows how much this case means to me,” Johnson continued. “In reviewing Michael Harris’ case, his story, and what he’s gone through, this is such an unfair case. He should have been home a decade ago. I really felt for this man. I am very hopeful that he will be home before the end of the Trump administration.”

While Snoop has publicly criticised the President in recent years, Johnson says he is “appreciative” of Trump’s prison reform policies and has even given a message to deliver to the President: “I appreciate what you’ve done for some of our brothers, even if you don’t release Mr. Harris.”

Weldon Angelos, another prisoner pardoned by Trump, is said to have brought the case to the attention of Johnson after discussing it with Snoop.

Harris helped create and finance Death Row Records alongside Suge Knight in 1992.

The potential pardon comes after reports that Lil Wayne will also receive a pardon from Donald Trump before he leaves office as US President tomorrow (January 20).

The rapper previously pled guilty to a federal firearms charge relating to a December 2019 incident, in which he was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun during a flight on his private jet from California to Florida. He is set to appear in court on January 28, facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The legal team of Tiger King star Joe Exotic have also said the jailed zoo owner is set for a pardon, and claim they have booked a limousine in anticipation for his release.