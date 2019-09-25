Snoop Dogg mocks “snitch” Tekashi 6ix9ine after he testified against gang members

It's kicking off.

Snoop Dogg has mocked Tekashi 6ix9ine after the rapper testified against two members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang to reduce his own sentence.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, took the stand at Manhattan Federal Court last week to testify during the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Both men are facing federal racketeering and firearms charges, while Ellison is also being tried for his links to the alleged kidnapping and beating of Hernandez last year.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is attempting to reduce his sentence after pleading guilty to nine charges in the current case, including charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2020.

Now, Snoop Dogg has had his say on the ongoing case – branding Hernandez a “snitch” for testifying against Ellison and Mack.

Posting on Instagram, he shared a meme that compared Hernandez to Martha Stewart – the US TV personality and businesswoman who served five months in a prison in 2004 on charges related to insider trading. The rapper and the host also teamed up to host Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

“As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial,” the meme stated alongside a photo of Stewart and Hernandez.

Snoop captioned the photo: ““Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.”

Yesterday, it was also reported that Hernandez could enter witness protection, after it was feared that his testimonies against the Bloods could see him become a target for the gang.

“Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is,” said former FBI official Jay Kramer.

There is the issue of Hernandez’s distinctive look, however. Although his rainbow-dyed hair is said to have faded since his arrest, he has a huge 69 tattooed on his face.

The United States Marshals Service is unlikely to pay for the removal of that and other tattoos that could reveal his true identity.