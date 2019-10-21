Snoop Dogg mocks Tekashi 6ix9ine again with “snitch” MAGA hat

Rapper also has a pop at Kanye West's new shoe range

Snoop Dogg has trolled Tekashi 6ix9ine again after the rapper testified against two members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang to reduce his own sentence.

Last month, Snoop branded 6ix9ine a “snitch” for testifying against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Posting on Instagram at the time, he shared a meme that compared 6ix9ine to Martha Stewart – the US TV personality and businesswoman who served five months in a prison in 2004 on charges related to insider trading.

Now, he has taken to Instagram sharing a mock MAGA cap changing the slogan from “make America great again” to “make snitches get stitches again”. You can view the post below.

Ellison and Mack were recently convicted of racketeering following 6ix9ine’s testimony.

Ellison was also found guilty of kidnapping the rapper, while Mack was found guilty of separate drug dealing charges.

Despite facing a minimum of 47 years in jail, it’s possible that 6ix9ine could be released by 2020 after his testimonies helped to secure the convictions.

He was due to be sentenced on January 24, 2020 but the judge recently accepted a motion to bump up the original date and will now determine the rapper’s fate on December 18, 2019.

Meanwhile, Snoop has also taken a pop at Kanye West‘s new shoe range for kids comparing them to “jail slippers”.

An image and video of the new children’s footwear was recently shared by Kim Kardashian West on her Instagram Story, showing the simple design in a variety of colours.

But Snoop wrote on Kardashian West’s page: “She’s been getting dudes out of jail now he gone sell jail slippers W.T.F. none of my bidness.”