Snoop Dogg has said he has never voted before because he had been “brainwashed” into thinking he couldn’t.

The rapper shared his thoughts on voting in a new radio interview, saying he would cast his first vote later this year.

While talking with 92.3’s Big Boy yesterday (June 4), Snoop was asked for his views on people who say voting doesn’t work for them. He replied: “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”

After Big Boy referenced how the rapper could encourage his fans to get out and vote too, Snoop shared that he thought he had been excluded from the voting process. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” he said. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Citizens with a criminal record are not allowed to vote if they are in prison but have that right restored in most US states once their sentence is complete.

Snoop continued to say he would “definitely” vote in 2020 because “we gotta make a difference”. “I can’t talk about it and not be about it,” he said. “I can’t tell you to do it and then don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a frontliner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

The rapper recently was one of a number of big names who used his platform to encourage fans to vote in the presidential primaries. Votes took place in the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Iowa, South Dakota and Montana on Tuesday (June 3). Rescheduled primaries also took place in Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island after they were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.