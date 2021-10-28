Snoop Dogg opens up about his past feud with Eminem: “I felt like I was out of pocket”

Snoop Dogg has opened up about his past feud with Eminem in a new interview, saying he has since apologised to the rapper.

The pair got into a row last year when Snoop explained why he didn’t think Eminem was one of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time in an interview.

Eminem later responded on ‘Zeus’, which appeared on the deluxe edition of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. “As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me,” he rapped. “But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha) / I had dog backwards.”

Daz Dillinger later explained that the pair’s feud was down to Snoop being upset that Eminem had “said no” to his offer of appearing on an album.

Now, Snoop has revealed that the pair have since buried the hatchet and he apologised to the rapper.

He told The Breakfast Club: “I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologised to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes,” he said. “I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

“Man, I love Eminem!” Snoop added. “The thing is that we love hip-hop so much, we competitive, we battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him. But we brothers and we family so we learned to appreciate each other for what we do and how we get down, and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other.”

Earlier, this month he also hinted that a collaboration with Eminem is on the way.

The pair are set to team up with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi halftime show on February 13, 2022.

The show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.

Meanwhile, Snoop also claims Dr. Dre is working on songs for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series.