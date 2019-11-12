Snoop Dogg pays tribute as rapper Bad Azz dies at the age of 43

The rapper died in custody.

Snoop Dogg has led tributes for rapper Bad Azz, who has reportedly died in jail at the age of 43.

The rapper, real name Jamarr Antonio Stamps, is believed to have died in custody at the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside, California.

Paying tribute on Instagram, Snoop wrote: “Damn. R. I. P. To my young. D. P. G. L. L. G. L. B. C. Crew original @badazzlbc gone 2 soon [sic].”

Vince Staples was also among those paying their respects, writing on Instagram: “RIP BAD AZZ.”

Producer Daz Dillinger added: “RIP TO THE HOMEY BAD AZZ @badazzlbc JAMAR STAMPS DPGC MEMBER.”

Crook said: “RIP MY HOMIE BAD AZZ. LOW LIFE GANG FOREVER DPGC FOREVER LBC CREW FOREVER. DAMN THIS IS CRAZY!!”

According to an official screenshot from Dillinger, Stamps was next due to appear in court tomorrow, November 13.

Although most widely known for his work with Snoop Dogg, Azz also worked with the late Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, Bizzy Bone, Warren G, Kurupt, MC Eight and Mistah F.A.B.

He released his debut solo album ‘Word On Tha Streets’ back in 1998 and was also part of the LBC Crew (Long Beach City Crew).

He was imprisoned for domestic violence charges earlier this month.