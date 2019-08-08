Uncle Snoop takes a trip down memory lane

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to one-time enemy Suge Knight on new song ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’, taken from his forthcoming album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’.

Read more: 24 posts that show Snoop Dogg living his best life online

Reminiscing on the 1990s, the nostalgic track sees Snoop pay tribute to the former Death Row Records’ CEO’s leadership skills, as he casts Knight in a surprisingly sympathetic light.

At one point, Snoop raps: “Studio every night to the early morn’/ Bloods and Crips all moving on one accord/ Cuz did that/ took Death Row to the top, my boys did that!“

He also references Knight bailing 2Pac out of prison in February 1996; a move that resulted in the late rap legend signing to Death Row and joining a roster that at the time included Dr. Dre, Snoop and Tha Dogg Pound. Snoop even claims responsibility for 2Pac’s move to Death Row, as he raps: “I was at the motherfuckin’ top/ When I hit my ni**a Suge and said you need to grab Pac.“

Listen to ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’ below:

It hasn’t always been so cordial between the pair, with Suge Knight angry at Snoop for leaving Death Row to join Master P’s No Limit label in the wake of Shakur’s murder back in September 1996. Over the resulting years, their feud saw multiple threats exchanged, with Snoop even recording a diss song, ‘Pimp Slapp’d’, which was loaded full of venomous insults towards Knight.

But their beef eventually thawed out and the pair settled their differences shortly before Knight was sent to prison following a controversial hit-and-run incident in 2015.

The former hip hop mogul is currently serving a 28-year-sentence after pleading “no contest” to a manslaughter charge — Knight ran down two men in Compton, Los Angeles after a confrontation on the set of acclaimed NWA biopic Straight Outta’ Compton back in January 2015.

In Knight’s first interview from prison last year, he had some colourful words for former artist and business partner Dr. Dre. Unlike with Snoop, Knight’s relationship with Dre is still broken.