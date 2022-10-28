Snoop Dogg’s blunt roller says she’s rolled half a million joints for the rapper

Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller has estimated that she has rolled around half a million joints for the rapper while working for him.

The rapper infamously employs someone full-time to roll his joints for him, with the star himself previously saying that he smokes approximately 81 blunts a day.

In a new interview, Renegade Piranha said she’s rolled “over 450,000 joints” for Snoop since landing the job. “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” she told The Kyle And Jackie O Show earlier this week (October 24).

Piranha added that the rapper smokes between 75 and 150 joints per day, and that he never goes anywhere without a blunt.

In another recent interview on The Review podcast, the professional roller explained how she got the unusual position, recalling a “roll-off” between her, a Venezuelan cigar roller and Snoop’s sound engineer. “I smoked them, to say the least,” she said. “So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet – blunt roller to the stars now.”

In June, Snoop revealed that he had given Piranha a raise after the Twitter account UberFacts tweeted that his full-time blunt roller made “between $40,000 and $50,000 a year”. “Inflation,” the rapper responded. “Their salary went up!!”

Earlier this month Snoop and Master P helped a seven-year-old shooting victim publish a children’s book. Malakai Roberts was permanently blinded as a result of gun violence in December 2020, but created the book Adventures With Malakai based on his own experiences.

The book will be published in 2023 with the help of Snoop Loopz Cereal and has been described by Master P as “special”. “This kid has never given up with all the adversity he went through so this book is gonna be special,” he explained.