Snoop Dogg reacts after impersonator hired for NFT conference

Snoop Dogg has reacted after an actor hired to impersonate the rapper was seen walking around at NFT.NYC, a conference for non-fungible token enthusiasts held this week at Times Square.

“I’m at the NFT NYC Conference again in Times Square, and Snoop walked by, flanked by security,” tweeted NBC News reporter Kevin Collier on Wednesday (June 22). Collier explained that he grabbed the fake Snoop’s handler, mentioning that he was a reporter and asking for some time with the Doggfather.

“The guy said actually that’s an impersonator, legally can’t say it’s him, they hired him to drum up excitement,” Collier concluded. “Feels like a metaphor.”

A photo soon emerged of the impersonator, who bears some resemblance to Snoop Dogg. The clear giveaway, however, is his name tag, which reads Doop Snogg. Snoop has since responded to the impersonator with a tweet simply saying his name.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s not unreasonable that someone would think Snoop might be the type to hang around at a festival like NFT.NYC. Back in April, the rapper released a drop of NFTs called A Journey with the Dogg, chronicling different stages of his life.

The rapper has also indicated that he plans for his newly acquired Death Row Records to include NFT releases, hinting that his 1992 Dr. Dre collaboration ‘Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang’ could mark the first one.

In other Snoop news, the rapper recently revealed that he gave his personal, full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation. Last month, the rapper cancelled a planned UK tour due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” that included “family obligations” and film and TV projects.