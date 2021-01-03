Snoop Dogg reacts to latest call-out in Eminem dispute

Snoop Dogg has responded to online comments regarding his recent low-key beef with Eminem.

The dispute started back in July 2020, when Snoop explained why Eminem didn’t make his top 10 greatest rappers of all time – and cited a number of hip hop stars who he rates higher than the Detroit artist.

Despite maintaining that Eminem was still “one of my teammates, one of my brothers,” Snoop concluded with a bombshell: “But when you’re talking about this hip-hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that.”

Em then responded on ‘Zeus,’ from the deluxe edition of his ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ album: “As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha) / I had dog backwards.”

In an interview via Eminem’s own station Shade 45 on December 31, he later clarified it was “more about the tone he was using” that caught the rapper “off guard”.

“I just saw you [Snoop]. What the fuck? It threw me for a loop. Again, I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off guard. I wasn’t ready for that.”

On Friday night (January 1), Snoop responded to an Eminem fan Instagram account that then asked: “Was Snoop Dogg being disrespectful when he said he could live without Eminem’s music?”

Snoop swiftly responded in the comments with “Pray I don’t answer that soft ass Shit,” followed by three laugh-cry emojis.

Em recently admitted that he doesn’t feel he’s as influential as some of rap’s legendary figures.

Speaking in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music‘s ‘At Home With’ series, Slim Shady discussed top rapper lists and shared his opinion of his standing among some of rap’s greatest MCs.

“I know I’ve been around for a minute, but I don’t feel like honestly, in my heart of hearts, I don’t feel like anything I did, anything I’ve done up to this point is more influential than they were to their era,” he said. “To me, I will never mean more than they meant to their era.”