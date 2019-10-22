Snoop Dogg receives bouquet of 48 joints for his birthday
Happy blaze day to you...
It seems that Snoop Dogg‘s friends know him only too well, after the West Coast rap icon received an entire bouquet of weed for his birthday.
The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ rapper’s family reportedly marked his 48th birthday – on October 2o- by arranging for arranged for a display by cannabis floral designer Leslie K Monroy to be delivered straight to his door.
The elaborate bouquet can be seen in a video obtained by TMZ and is said to have included some “50 rolled cannabis cigarettes”, half filled with Indica and half with Sativa.
Last week, Snoop also revealed how he employs a “professional blunt roller”.
Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Snoop stated the position is full-time and pays “$40 to $50,000 a year,” a claim backed up by Seth Rogen.
“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they might want a blunt,” Rogen said. “And if they do, he gives you one!”
The rapper confirmed that the employee in question is allowed as much marijuana as he likes in exchange for the service, and also travels with Snoop at all times. “If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you,” he added.
“Motherfucker like Lurch from The Addams Family. ‘You rang?’” said Snoop.
Earlier this month (October 2), Snoop announced UK dates in 2020 for his forthcoming ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour, which will see the rapper joined by West Coast hip hop stars D12, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound and Obie Trice.