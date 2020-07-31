Snoop Dogg confirms Jay-Z wrote Dr Dre’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ in full

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Jay-Z wrote Dr. Dre‘s classic single ‘Still D.R.E.’ in full.

The track, which also features Snoop, was a standout song on Dre’s ‘2001’ album. Jay-Z is credited with writing the track under his real name Shawn Carter along with Scott Storch.

But Snoop now claims that Jay was flown into Dre’s LA studio, and that the ’99 Problems’ rapper wrote the song in its entirety in 30 minutes.

“He wrote Dre’s shit and my shit and it was flawless,” he told The Breakfast Club. “It was ‘Still D.R.E.’ and it was Jay-Z and he wrote the whole fucking song.”

During his Breakfast Club interview, Snoop talked about how Dre flew Jay-Z out and he wrote ALL of “Still Dre” in under a hour pic.twitter.com/9TKJHXlbq1 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 29, 2020

Snoop added: “Jay-Z is a great writer to begin with for himself, so imagine him striking it for someone he truly loves and appreciates. He loves Dr. Dre and that’s what his pen showed you, that I can’t write for you if I don’t love you.”

He also revealed in the same interview that Eminem didn’t make the cut in his list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

“Eminem! ‘The Great White Hope’. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow,” Snoop said. “[Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever.

“I don’t think so, but the game feels like that he’s top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre. and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”

Asked why Eminem doesn’t make his top 10 list, Snoop went on to list a number of rappers who he rates higher than the Detroit artist.

“There’s some n****s in the 80s that [Eminem] can’t fuck with,” Snoop continued. “Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J … Like Ice Cube.”

He said “it is what it is”, but maintained that Eminem “did that to the fullest” and is still “one of my teammates, one of my brothers”.

“But when you’re talking about this hip-hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that.”