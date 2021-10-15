Snoop Dogg reschedules UK and Ireland tour, adds Xzibit as special guest

Snoop Dogg has rescheduled his UK and Ireland tour – you can see the new dates below.

His ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ UK and Ireland arena tour has been rescheduled for August and September 2022. Tickets are on sale now here.

Speaking about the move, Snoop said: “My biggest priority is to keep my team and my fans safe, due to ongoing issues with the pandemic we have to push back again to make sure we can go to every country on the tour in a safe way. IT’S GOIN DOWN NEXT YEAR!”

The tour is in support of the rapper’s 17th album, ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ and music documentary of the same name.

The album release and documentary are celebrating 25 years of Snoop’s career. The full dates are here:

SNOOP DOGG TOUR DATES 2022



AUGUST

26 – Glasgow, SEC Hydro

27 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

30 – London, O2 Arena

SEPTEMBER

1 – Manchester, AO Arena

2 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Belfast, SSE Arena

17 – Kerry, Gleneagle INEC Arena

19 – Dublin, 3Arena

Key collaborators from Snoop’s career will be on tour with him, including Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. They will also be joined by Irish rap duo Versatile.

Snoop Dogg collaborator and platinum-selling rapper Xzibit has now also been announced to join the tour for the dates in Scotland and England.

Earlier this week, Snoop hinted that a collaboration with Eminem is on the way.

The pair will also team up with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi halftime show on February 13, 2022.

The show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.